Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 163 stocks valued at a total of $80.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) bought 99,384 shares of ARCA:KWEB for a total holding of 186,515. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.51.

On 02/03/2023, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $34.45 per share and a market cap of $7.80Bil. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a price-book ratio of 2.11.

The guru established a new position worth 9,526 shares in NAS:LANC, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $190.01 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Lancaster Colony Corp traded for a price of $186.22 per share and a market cap of $5.13Bil. The stock has returned 18.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lancaster Colony Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 177.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.65 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) bought 64,472 shares of ARCA:UUP for a total holding of 136,689. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.91.

On 02/03/2023, Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund traded for a price of $27.43 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned 7.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) bought 3,577 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 6,127. The trade had a 2.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $488.67.

On 02/03/2023, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $523.4299999999999 per share and a market cap of $232.26Bil. The stock has returned 1.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 39.56, a price-book ratio of 10.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.76 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cypress Capital Management LLC (WY) bought 5,183 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 5,333. The trade had a 1.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $263.82.

On 02/03/2023, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $263.21 per share and a market cap of $192.78Bil. The stock has returned 2.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 45.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.83 and a price-sales ratio of 8.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

