MRA Advisory Group recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

3799 Us Highway 46, Suite 100 Parsippany, NJ 07054

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $127.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were MRA Advisory Group’s top five trades of the quarter.

MRA Advisory Group reduced their investment in ARCA:DJD by 75,861 shares. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.42.

On 02/03/2023, Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF traded for a price of $44.69 per share and a market cap of $324.45Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a price-book ratio of 2.98.

The guru sold out of their 61,921-share investment in NAS:ISTB. Previously, the stock had a 2.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $46.1 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.21 per share and a market cap of $5.12Bil. The stock has returned -3.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.38.

During the quarter, MRA Advisory Group bought 7,804 shares of ARCA:IYH for a total holding of 12,341. The trade had a 1.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.32.

On 02/03/2023, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF traded for a price of $279.96 per share and a market cap of $3.29Bil. The stock has returned 0.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a price-book ratio of 4.92.

During the quarter, MRA Advisory Group bought 61,812 shares of ARCA:EWZ for a total holding of 84,574. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.82.

On 02/03/2023, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF traded for a price of $29.46 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned 3.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a price-book ratio of 1.59.

During the quarter, MRA Advisory Group bought 11,981 shares of ARCA:STIP for a total holding of 43,410. The trade had a 0.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.83.

On 02/03/2023, iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF traded for a price of $98.04000000000001 per share and a market cap of $13.08Bil. The stock has returned -1.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

