Corre Partners Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 4 stocks valued at a total of $32.00Mil. The top holdings were MCS(46.85%), NNBR(26.02%), and TISI(24.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Corre Partners Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 62,789 shares of NAS:NNBR for a total holding of 5,488,041. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $2.42.

On 02/03/2023, NN Inc traded for a price of $2.3 per share and a market cap of $100.90Mil. The stock has returned -35.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NN Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.79 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 134,384 shares of NYSE:HZN for a total holding of 2,442,224. The trade had a 0.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $3.19.

On 02/03/2023, Horizon Global Corp traded for a price of $1.73 per share and a market cap of $47.98Mil. The stock has returned -77.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Horizon Global Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.14 and a price-sales ratio of 0.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.34, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Corre Partners Management, LLC bought 11,904,761 shares of NYSE:TISI for a total holding of 1,454,547. The trade had a 21.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.36.

On 02/03/2023, Team Inc traded for a price of $8.5 per share and a market cap of $36.74Mil. The stock has returned 19.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Team Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 81.74 and a price-sales ratio of 0.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 14,412-share investment in NYSE:EVH. Previously, the stock had a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.13 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Evolent Health Inc traded for a price of $33.23 per share and a market cap of $3.38Bil. The stock has returned 41.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Evolent Health Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 125.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 1,500-share investment in ARCA:IWM. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $225.48 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, iShares Russell 2000 ETF traded for a price of $198.31 per share and a market cap of $57.61Bil. The stock has returned -0.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a price-book ratio of 1.98.

