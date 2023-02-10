BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK and BOSTON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant Sciences (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 26,666,666 of its common shares at a price to the public of $7.50 per share. All of the common shares to be sold in the offering are to be sold by Roivant. The gross proceeds to Roivant from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $200 million. In addition, Roivant has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,999,999 common shares on the same terms and conditions. The offering is expected to close on February 7, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SVB Securities LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as bookrunning managers for the offering.

The common shares are being offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and was declared effective on October 3, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. A final prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained free of charge from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526 or by email at [email protected]; SVB Securities LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at [email protected]; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by e-mail at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant's mission is to improve the delivery of healthcare to patients by treating every inefficiency as an opportunity. Roivant develops transformative medicines faster by building technologies and developing talent in creative ways, leveraging the Roivant platform to launch "Vants" – nimble and focused biopharmaceutical and health technology companies.

