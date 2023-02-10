InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Argentina Lithium and Energy's Positive Lithium Brine Values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. (TSXV:LIT) (FSE:OAY3) (

PNXLF, Financial) reported positive lithium brine values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina, including a 153 metre interval ranging from 329 to 393 milligrams per litre lithium from its sixth diamond drill hole. The company holds more than 64,000 hectares of claims on four salars in the pro-mining provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina, within the Lithium Triangle, which produces approximately 1/2 of the world’s lithium.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Argentina Lithium and Energy’s Positive Lithium Brine Values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Argentina Lithium and Energy’s Positive Lithium Brine Values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional news about the company along with comments from Miles Rideout, VP Exploration. The video is available for viewing on “InvestmentPitch” or on “YouTube”. If the link is not available, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Argentina Lithium” in the search box.

The Rincon West Project, located west and north of Rio Tinto's adjacent Rincon Project, covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin. Rincon West is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes.

The current results are from Hole 005 and Hole 006, with Hole 007 in the final steps to completion and two additional holes planned. Both Holes 005 and 006 were executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations, and recovery of brine samples where possible.

Argentina Lithium & Energy is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

The shares are trading at $0.38. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.ArgentinaLithium.com, contact Corporate Communications at 604-687-1828 or by email at [email protected].

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, including a news release service, to position your company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Argentina Lithium has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:
InvestmentPitch Media
Barry Morgan, CEO
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc0MjI1MyM1MzkwMjI0IzUwMDExMzQ0OQ==
InvestmentPitch-Media-and-Arge.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.