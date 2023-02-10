VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argentina Lithium and Energy Corp. (TSXV:LIT) (FSE:OAY3) ( PNXLF, Financial) reported positive lithium brine values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina, including a 153 metre interval ranging from 329 to 393 milligrams per litre lithium from its sixth diamond drill hole. The company holds more than 64,000 hectares of claims on four salars in the pro-mining provinces of Salta and Catamarca, Argentina, within the Lithium Triangle, which produces approximately 1/2 of the world’s lithium.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Argentina Lithium and Energy’s Positive Lithium Brine Values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina: InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Argentina Lithium and Energy’s Positive Lithium Brine Values at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province, Argentina

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media video which provides additional news about the company along with comments from Miles Rideout, VP Exploration. The video is available for viewing on “ InvestmentPitch ” or on “ YouTube ”. If the link is not available, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter “Argentina Lithium” in the search box.

The Rincon West Project, located west and north of Rio Tinto's adjacent Rincon Project, covers 3742.8 hectares of the salar basin. Rincon West is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes.

The current results are from Hole 005 and Hole 006, with Hole 007 in the final steps to completion and two additional holes planned. Both Holes 005 and 006 were executed with HQ-diameter diamond drilling, permitting the extraction of core samples of the salar basin formations, and recovery of brine samples where possible.

Argentina Lithium & Energy is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

The shares are trading at $0.38. For more information, please visit the company’s website, www.ArgentinaLithium.com , contact Corporate Communications at 604-687-1828 or by email at [email protected] .

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, including a news release service, to position your company’s story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

Disclaimer

The information in this InvestmentPitch Media Ltd video is for the viewers information only. Argentina Lithium has paid a fee not exceeding $2,000 in cash to have its current news release produced in video format. The corporate information is based on information that is publicly available. Any information provided by InvestmentPitch Media Ltd., through its media services is not to be construed as a recommendation or suggestion or offer to buy or sell securities but is provided solely as an informational media service. InvestmentPitch Media Ltd makes no warranties or undertakings as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. All due diligence should be done by the viewer or their financial advisor. Investing in securities is speculative and carries risk.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CEO

[email protected]

