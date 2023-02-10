Vyant Bio Commences a Cash Preservation Plan Including a Reduction in Force

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Continuing to Explore Strategic Alternatives

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or “Company”) ( VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company reinventing drug discovery for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The Company’s proprietary central nervous system (“CNS”) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. Today, Vyant Bio announced that on January 31, 2023 its Board of Directors determined it was appropriate to conduct a reduction in force as soon as practical so as to preserve cash to allow the Company, through its advisors including LifeSci Capital, to continue to pursue satisfactory strategic alternative transactions and/or execute an orderly wind down of the Company, if necessary.

John A. Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert T. Fremeau, Jr. Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer agreed in principle with the Company to step down from their respective positions, effective as of February 3, 2023, to preserve cash for the execution of an orderly wind down process. Mr. Roberts will remain a member of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The Company’s Board of Directors has appointed Andrew D. C. LaFrence, currently the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, to assume the position of President and Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company through this period of transition.

"The Company’s Board and Management believe that it is prudent to allow time for LifeSci Capital to continue its mandate of exploring potential strategic transactions while providing for prudent cash management in the event strategic alternatives fail to materialize and an orderly wind down of the Company’s operations becomes necessary," said Andy LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer of Vyant Bio.”

The Company’s decision to potentially pursue other strategic alternatives to unlock material value is based on its belief that its stock price does not reflect the fundamental value of the business. On January 4, 2023, the Company announced it had engaged LifeSci Capital to assist the Board in evaluating potential strategic options. To arrange a time to meet with the management team, please contact Hany Awadalla at LifeSci Capital at [email protected].

ABOUT VYANT BIO, INC.

Vyant Bio, Inc. (“Vyant Bio” or the “Company”) ( VYNT) is an innovative biotechnology company focused on identifying unique biological targets and novel and repurposed therapeutics for treating the debilitating neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders for which there are no current therapies. Vyant Bio has built a platform of therapeutics seeking to treat neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative diseases, with current programs targeting Rett Syndrome (“Rett”), CDKL5 Deficiency Disorders (“CDD”), and familial Parkinson’s Disease. The Company’s approach to drug discovery integrates human-derived biology with artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to de-risk candidate selection, with the goal of improving the potential effectiveness of drugs discovered earlier in the development cycle. Vyant Bio’s management believes that drug discovery needs to progressively shift to more efficient methods as the widely used models for predicting safe and effective drugs have under-performed, as evidenced by the significant time and cost of bringing novel drugs to patients. By combining sophisticated data science capabilities with highly functional human cell derived disease models, Vyant Bio seeks to leverage its current ability to screen and test therapeutic candidates and create a unique approach to assimilating data that supports decision making iteratively throughout the discovery phase of drug development to identify both novel and repurposed CNS therapeutic candidates.

For more information, please visit or follow Vyant Bio at:
Internet: www.vyantbio.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vyant-bio
Twitter: @VyantBio

Forward Looking Statements:

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including but not limited to statements about its ability to identify, assess and execute a strategic transaction or realize any value from its existing assets, its ability to preserve cash in order to adequately fund an orderly wind down of the Company’s operations if no transaction is consummated, the ability of creditors, shareholders and other stakeholders to realize any value or recovery as part of a transaction or a wind down process, the ability of the Company to continue as a going concern, the Company’s workforce reduction and future charges expected to be incurred in connection therewith, the adequacy or sufficiency of the Company’s existing cash resources and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the Company’s ability to continue to pay its obligations in the ordinary course of business as they come due; the ability to retain key personnel, the adequacy of its capital resources in light of changing circumstances, the actions of creditors of the Company and such other important factors as are set forth in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and quarterly reports and other filings on file thereafter with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:
Vyant Bio, Inc.
Andrew LaFrence, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer
Email: [email protected]

###

ti?nf=ODc0MjIxNSM1MzkwMTM5IzUwMDA2OTAwMQ==
Vyant-Bio-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.