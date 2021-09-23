PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Argo American Depository Shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about September 23, 2021; and/or (b) Argo securities between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until March 27, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Argo Blockchain plc issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Argo was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties; (ii) the foregoing issues hampered Argo's ability to mine Bitcoin or Bitcoin equivalents, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility; (iii) as a result, Argo's business was less sustainable than defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, Argo's business and financial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (212) 867-4490

F: (212) 537-5887

