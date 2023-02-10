The+Knot+Worldwide group, a global authority in the wedding planning industry, today announces the acquisition of Zankyou, a global wedding marketplace company based in Madrid, Spain. Founded in 2008 and serving ~50M visitors annually across more than 20 countries, Zankyou offers wedding planning tools and vendor marketplaces, connecting 350,000+ couples per year with ~150,000 vendors across its global brands. The acquisition did not include Zankyou’s business in Portugal or any joint ventures.

Building on over 40 years of combined wedding expertise through its brands The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net and Hitched.co.uk, the acquisition of Zankyou furthers The Knot Worldwide’s vision to help engaged couples take their wedding from inspiration to action.

“As a key player in the global wedding industry successfully serving couples and wedding professionals around the world, we’re excited to welcome Zankyou to The Knot Worldwide,” said Tim Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide. “Adding Zankyou to our portfolio of brands furthers our mission to provide the best possible user experience, technology, and breadth of vendor selection to our engaged couples, while seamlessly connecting those couples with our vendor partners. Together, we have a tremendous opportunity to continue innovating our products, and expand our service to millions of engaged couples to help them celebrate their big day with their closest friends and family. ”

“We’re thrilled to have Zankyou join The Knot Worldwide family of brands,” said Zankyou co-founders Guillermo Fernandez-Riba and Javier Calleja Arregui. “We are extremely proud of the Zankyou team’s innovation and passion that helped build a strong global brand in weddings. We’ve closely admired what The Knot Worldwide has built throughout the years and are incredibly excited for the future of the combined business.”

About The Knot Worldwide

In 16 countries around the world, The Knot Worldwide’s leading global family of brands enables our communities to celebrate the moments that make us. At the core of the TKWW business is a leading global online wedding marketplace, connecting couples with local wedding professionals and a comprehensive suite of personalized wedding websites, planning tools, invitations and registry services that make wedding planning easier for couples. The company's wedding planning services are offered through its global wedding brands, including The Knot, WeddingWire, Bodas.net, Hitched.co.uk and Matrimonio.com. TKWW also supports parents through the pregnancy and parenting journey with content and tools on The Bump, and helps communities plan other important life celebrations through The Bash.

The company is headquartered in Chevy Chase, Maryland with offices throughout the United States, and international offices in Barcelona, Spain; Galway, Ireland; Guangzhou, China; Gurgaon, India; and London, England.

About Zankyou

Founded in 2008, Zankyou is a global digital wedding planning company serving couples and wedding professions in more than 20 countries across the globe. Zankyou’s core business offers inspiring content, a vendor marketplace, personalized wedding websites, planning tools and a gift registry to help couples plan their unique weddings.

