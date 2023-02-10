Descartes Sets Date to Announce Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (TSX: DSG) ( DSGX), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, is scheduled to report its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter and year-end financial results after market close on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Descartes' executive management team will hold a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 1. Designated numbers are +1 416 764 8658 or +1 888 886 7786 for North America Toll-Free, using Passcode 28780842#.

The company will simultaneously conduct an audio webcast on the Descartes website at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations. Phone conference dial-in or webcast login is required approximately 10 minutes beforehand.

Replays of the conference call will be available until March 8, 2023, by dialling +1 416 764 8692 or Toll-Free for North America using +1 877 674 7070 with Playback Passcode: 6167133#. An archived replay of the webcast will be available at www.descartes.com/descartes/investor-relations.

About Descartes Systems Group
Descartes (

DSGX, Financial) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Descartes Investor Contact
Laurie McCauley
(519) 746-6114 x202358
[email protected]

