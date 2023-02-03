PR Newswire

New BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System and Other Innovations to be Unveiled at AGBT, Enhancing an End-To-End Single-Cell Multiomics Offering

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced a new instrument for single-cell multiomics analysis that will enable scientists to run high-throughput studies without sacrificing sample integrity – potentially accelerating time to discovery across a wide range of disciplines including immunology, genetic disease research, and cancer and chronic disease research.

The BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System enables scientists to isolate, barcode and analyze single cells at a high sample throughput — up to eight times more cells than prior versions of BD single-cell analyzers. The system ensures no sample loss and gives scientists the flexibility to analyze multiple samples and different cell sizes and types, such as stem cells or cancer cells, at the same time, to obtain more insights in less time. The new technology will be on display at the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting February 6-9 in Hollywood, Florida.

"As single-cell research continues to advance, multiplexing and higher-throughput studies are increasingly essential for researchers at genome centers, core lab facilities and translational research organizations," said Steve Conly, worldwide president at BD Biosciences. "The BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System, alongside our BD cell sorters, which are critical in the single-cell workflow, and the rest of the BD Rhapsody™ portfolio of reagents, assays and bioinformatics tools, enables BD to provide a true end-to-end portfolio of single-cell multiomics solutions for researchers and their potentially life-changing work."

Single-cell multiomics is a rapidly growing approach that enables researchers to look at multiple layers of "omics" (including genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics and metabolomics) information on a single cell, to exponentially increase the parameters that can be investigated and uncover a more comprehensive view of health and disease.

Additionally at the AGBT General Meeting, BD will introduce the BD Rhapsody™ Mouse TCR/BCR Multiomic Assay, a cell receptor profiling tool for single-cell studies, as well as BD® Flex Single-Cell Multiplexing Kits, a companion tool for single-cell studies on any BD Rhapsody system, including the BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System, enabling more elements to be measured in a single run by expanding the number of sample tags. BD will also present data on these latest innovations.

BD is completing early-access testing for the BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System, which will soon be commercially available globally. More information on the BD Rhapsody™ HT Xpress System is available through BD sales representatives and more information on the BD single-cell multiomics portfolio of reagents, instruments, software and targeted gene panels is available on bdbiosciences.com.

