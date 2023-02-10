Celldex Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation of Barzolvolimab Phase 1b Results in Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria at American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting 2023

Company to host webcast on Sunday, February 26 at 4:00 pm CT/5:00 pm ET

HAMPTON, N.J., Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (

CLDX, Financial) announced today that data from the Company’s Phase 1b multi-dose study of barzolvolimab in chronic spontaneous urticaria will be presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting 2023 being held February 24-27 in San Antonio, Texas. Abstracts will be available on the meeting website today, February 3, 2023.

Presentation Details:

Session Date & Time: Sunday, February 26th at 9:45 am - 10:45 am CT (10:45 am ET – 11:45 am ET)
Poster No. 308: Safety and Clinical Activity of Multiple Doses of Barzolvolimab, an anti-KIT Antibody, in Patients with Chronic Spontaneous Urticaria
Presenting Author: Marcus Maurer, M.D., Professor of Dermatology and Allergy at Charité - Universitätsmedizin in Berlin

Data included in the abstract are through May 2022. New data will be presented at the AAAAI meeting and will include the following:

  • Data through 24 weeks for Cohorts 1-3 (0.5, 1.5 and 3.0 mg/kg doses)
  • Data through 20 weeks for Cohort 4 (4.5 mg/kg dose); 6 of 9 patients available at this timepoint as of the data cut-off date

Webcast and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast presentation of the data on Sunday, February 26th at 4:00 pm CT (5:00 pm ET). The event will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the "Events & Presentations” page under the "Investors & Media" section of the Celldex Therapeutics website at www.celldex.com.

About Celldex Therapeutics, Inc.
Celldex is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies that address devastating diseases for which available treatments are inadequate. Our pipeline includes antibody-based therapeutics which have the ability to engage the human immune system and/or directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with inflammatory diseases and many forms of cancer. Visit www.celldex.com.

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
[email protected]

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
[email protected]

