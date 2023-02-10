Additional Capital Will Help Fund Development of PAX-101

TARRYTOWN, NY, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PaxMedica, Inc. ( PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that the Company has signed a funding agreement for net proceeds of $3.2 million with Lind Global Partners II, LP, an investment fund managed by The Lind Partners, a New York based institutional fund manager (together “Lind”).

Howard Weisman, Chief Executive Officer of PaxMedica, commented, “We believe that this funding will give us the flexibility to progress on the work we are doing for the development of the autism spectrum disorder (ASD) indication for PAX-101. We appreciate the Lind Group’s support for our work to find treatments for disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms such as ASD.”

The new capital is in the form of a $3.68 million convertible note with an 18-month maturity, 0% annual interest rate and is convertible into Company’s common shares at a conversion price of $3.50. Commencing 180 days after funding, the Company is required to make principal payments in 12 equal monthly installments. At the discretion of the Company, repayments can be made in cash or registered common shares. Lind will also receive a four-year warrant to purchase an aggregate of 800,000 shares of common stock exercisable at $3.25 per share. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Further details relating to this transaction will be contained in the Current Report on Form 8-K the Company intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

About The Lind Partners

The Lind Partners manages institutional funds that are leaders in providing growth capital to small- and mid-cap companies publicly traded in the US, Canada, Australia and the UK. Lind’s funds make direct investments ranging from US$1 to US$30 million, invest in syndicated equity offerings and selectively buy on market. Having completed more than 150 direct investments totaling over US$1.5 Billion in transaction value, Lind’s funds have been flexible and supportive capital partners to investee companies since 2011.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (“ME/CFS”), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder, believed to be viral in origin and, now with rising incidence globally due to the long term effects of SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”). One of PaxMedica’s primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS and Long COVID-19 Syndrome, a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19.

