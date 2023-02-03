Trulieve Introduces New Products to Massachusetts for February

59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023

Two popular proprietary cannabis brands – Modern Flower and Roll One – will launch statewide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) ("Trulieve '' or "the Company''), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the February launch of two of its proprietary brands in Massachusetts, Roll One on February 3 and Modern Flower on February 10.

"It's an exciting time for Massachusetts' cannabis market as we continue to expand our offerings and introduce proprietary brands in this growing state," said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve. "Trulieve continues to focus on providing high-quality cannabis and offering a wide variety of innovative products that fit our customer's needs and budget."

The two new product introductions in Massachusetts are:

  • Roll One – Launching statewide on February 3, this is quality cannabis at an everyday value. The brand's indoor-grown flower is expertly tended to by industry-leading cultivators at local state-of-the-art facilities. Flower options will feature classic, quality strains available in a variety of increments including 7g ground flower, 3.5g whole flower, and 1g pre-rolls. Roll One is also introducing a new product to the Massachusetts market with a pre-roll 4-pack.
  • Modern Flower – Launching statewide on February 10, Modern Flower focuses on accessibility, quality, and reliability. Created for modern cannabis consumers with everyday use in mind, these popular indoor-grown strains and innovative products are created with cutting-edge technologies. These options are a combination of modern potencies and affordability, with a diverse set of offerings - so everyone can enjoy a new and Modern approach to cannabis. Available on launch day will be whole flower, 1g pre-rolls, and more coming soon.

Roll One is also available at Trulieve locations in Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (starting February 3). Modern Flower is available at Trulieve locations in Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia (starting February 10). Both Roll One and Modern Flower are also available at Trulieve's partner dispensaries in the Northeast.

Trulieve dispensaries in Massachusetts are located in Framingham, Northampton and Worcester. For more information on store activations, promotions and locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/massachusetts.

About Trulieve
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve_
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey, Vice President of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
[email protected]

Media Contact
Rob Kremer, Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
[email protected]

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

