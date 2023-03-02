ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Argent Capital Management LLC is an investment management firm based out of St. Louis, Missouri. The company was originally established in 1998 and has grown from its inception to now operate with 20 employees, of which all but one are investment professionals. Argent Capital Management conducts its research internally, utilizing a qualitative and quantitative methodology to make its investment decisions. The company focuses on the growth and value stocks of small and large companies, picking out selected companies with a bottom up approach. Argent Capital Management benchmarks its performances against various S&P and Russell indexes. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a quarter of the firm’s total asset allocations and also invests in the consumer discretionary, finance, health care, and consumer staples sectors, among other sectors such as industrials and materials to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Argent Capital Management holds its allocations for 9.4 quarters on average although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations for 3.4 quarters on average. The company’s top 10 holdings make up approximately a third of the firm’s total allocations and, in the most recent quarter, Argent Capital Management has had a turnover rate of 50.24%. Argent Capital Management manages over $2.3 billion in total assets under management spread across just under 1000 total accounts. Both of the firm’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with its total number of accounts growing from 625 back in 2010 to its current amount and its managed assets increasing significantly from $600 million five years ago to become well over three times that amount. Argent Capital Management mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up three quarters of its client base. The company currently offers its Large Cap Growth and Small Cap strategies.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $2.78Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 212,325-share investment in NAS:META. Previously, the stock had a 1.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $117.43 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $188.77 per share and a market cap of $489.41Bil. The stock has returned -41.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-book ratio of 4.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.87 and a price-sales ratio of 4.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 639,447 shares of NAS:FTNT for a total holding of 722,349. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $52.11.

On 02/03/2023, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $53.845 per share and a market cap of $42.07Bil. The stock has returned -13.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 59.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 44.52 and a price-sales ratio of 10.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 111,736 shares in NAS:TSCO, giving the stock a 0.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $212.37 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Tractor Supply Co traded for a price of $230.9 per share and a market cap of $25.51Bil. The stock has returned 6.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tractor Supply Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-book ratio of 12.49, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 79,886 shares in NYSE:ACN, giving the stock a 0.77% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $276.61 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $294.1 per share and a market cap of $185.21Bil. The stock has returned -17.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-book ratio of 8.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.60 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, ARGENT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC bought 107,358 shares of NAS:TXN for a total holding of 119,068. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $166.75.

On 02/03/2023, Texas Instruments Inc traded for a price of $184.72 per share and a market cap of $167.36Bil. The stock has returned 0.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Texas Instruments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-book ratio of 11.48, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.88 and a price-sales ratio of 8.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

