HOUSTON, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR) (“Par Pacific” or the “Company”) today announced a proposed private $550 million aggregate principal amount senior secured term loan B due 2030 (the “Facility”). Par Pacific plans to use the Facility to refinance its existing Term Loan B due 2026, its 7.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 (the “2025 notes”), and its 12.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (together with the 2025 notes, the “notes”) to extend its maturity profile and simplify its capital structure. The Company also plans to refinance its existing ABL credit facility due 2025 with a new $150 million ABL credit facility due 2028, which it expects to upsize to approximately $550 million upon the closing of its previously announced Billings acquisition.



Although our financial closing process and our financial statements as of and for the three months ended December 31, 2022 are not yet complete, certain preliminary estimated financial and operational information is available. Based on such preliminary unaudited information, we estimate the following financial and operational results:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Preliminary financial results (1) Estimated Range (in thousands of dollars, unaudited) Low High Net income (loss) $ 60,000 $ 90,000 Inventory valuation adjustment 10,000 3,250 RINs mark-to-market adjustments 23,000 22,500 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 20,000 19,250 Acquisition and integration costs 4,000 3,500 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 117,000 $ 138,500 Depreciation and amortization 25,500 25,000 Interest expense and financing costs, net 17,000 16,750 Income tax expense (benefit) 500 (250 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 160,000 $ 180,000

Balance sheet data As of (in thousands of dollars, unaudited) December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $491,000 Total liquidity 581,000 Principal amount of debt 515,000 Net debt 25,000





Feedstocks throughput Three Months Ended (in thousands of barrels per day) December 31, 2022 Hawaii Refinery 81 Washington Refinery 40 Wyoming Refinery 16



Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (: PARR), headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns and operates market-leading energy, infrastructure, and retail businesses. Par Pacific’s strategy is to acquire and develop businesses in logistically complex, niche markets. Par Pacific owns and operates one of the largest energy networks in Hawaii with 94,000 bpd of operating refining capacity, a logistics system supplying the major islands of the state and 90 retail locations. In the Pacific Northwest and the Rockies, Par Pacific owns and operates 61,000 bpd of combined refining capacity, related multimodal logistics systems, and 31 retail locations. Par Pacific also owns 46% of Laramie Energy, LLC, a natural gas production company with operations and assets concentrated in Western Colorado. More information is available at www.parpacific.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

Management uses certain financial measures to evaluate our operating performance that are considered non-GAAP financial measures. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes or alternatives to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies since each company may define these terms differently. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) are useful supplemental financial measures that allow investors to assess the financial performance of our assets without regard to financing methods, capital structure, or historical cost basis, the ability of our assets to generate cash to pay interest on our indebtedness, and our operating performance and return on invested capital as compared to other companies without regard to financing methods and capital structure.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is defined as Net income (loss) excluding:

• inventory valuation adjustment (which adjusts for timing differences to reflect the economics of our inventory financing agreements, including lower of cost or net realizable value adjustments, the impact of the embedded derivative repurchase or terminal obligations, contango (gains) and backwardation losses associated with our Washington inventory and intermediation obligation, and purchase price allocation adjustments); • the LIFO layer liquidation impacts associated with our Washington inventory; • RINs mark-to-market adjustments (which represents the income statement effect of reflecting our RINs liability on a net basis; this adjustment also includes the mark-to-market losses (gains) associated with our net RINs liability); • unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives; • acquisition and integration costs; • debt extinguishment and commitment costs; • increase in (release of) tax valuation allowance and other deferred tax items; • changes in the value of contingent consideration and common stock warrants; • severance costs; • (gain) loss on sale of assets; • impairment expense; • impairment expense associated with our investment in Laramie Energy and our share of Laramie Energy’s asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference; and • Par’s share of Laramie Energy’s unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Net Income (Loss) excluding:

• D&A; • interest expense and financing costs; • equity losses (earnings) from Laramie Energy excluding Par’s share of unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives, impairment of Par’s investment, and our share of Laramie Energy’s asset impairment losses in excess of our basis difference; and • income tax expense (benefit).



