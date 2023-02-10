VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: 6JX / WKN: A3D6BS) ( PWRLF) (“POWR” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on American lithium deposits to support domestic demand, announces updated trading symbols for the company’s cross listed common shares.



Shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (“FSE”) are now trading under the symbol “6JX”. Shares quoted on the OTCQB are now using the symbol “PWRLF”. Shares trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange (“CSE”) remain under the symbol “POWR”.

Company CEO, Patrick Morris, notes, “These symbols were updated to align with our recently announced name change to POWR Lithium Corp. I am excited for this alignment and look forward to a busy and productive upcoming year.”

About POWR Lithium Corp. (CSE: POWR) (FRA: 6JX / WKN: A3D6BS) ( PWRLF)

POWR Lithium is an exploration and development company dedicated to the advancement of North American lithium deposits to support domestic demand. The Company holds interests on the Halo and Eli properties in Nevada. The Company is also focusing on the development of claystone extraction and processing technologies aimed at delivering scalable efficiencies across the value chain in a sustainable manner. Find out more visit www.powrlithium.com and watch our video.

POWR Lithium advises the public that as part of its disclosure obligations as a public issuer, all material and regulatory filings can be found on www.sedar.com. We also invite the public to visit our website at www.powrlithium.com and to sign up to our “news alerts” to be advised of future news releases and related company information. Please also ensure you watch our video which is now available on the website.

