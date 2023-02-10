Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) (“Bowlero” or the “Company”), the world’s largest owner and operator of bowling centers, will report financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 after the U.S. stock market closes. Management will discuss the results via webcast at 4:30 PM ET on the same day.

The live webcast, replay and results presentation will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Bowlero Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.bowlerocorp.com%2Foverview%2Fdefault.aspx.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment. With more than 325 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves nearly 30 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero and AMF. Bowlero Corp. is also home to the Professional Bowlers Association, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

