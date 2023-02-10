Assurant%2C+Inc. (NYSE: AIZ), a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work® in the U.S. for the second consecutive year. The recognition, a gold standard in employer rankings, is based entirely on independent employee feedback on their experience working at Assurant. This year, 84%25+of+employees participating in the survey affirmed that Assurant is a great place to work, which is 27 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Globally, Assurant is now Certified as a Great Place to Work® in 13 countries. “Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. “It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Assurant is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

“At Assurant, our employees are the cornerstone of our success as a leading global business services organization. We strive to foster a culture of inclusion, embracing new ideas and ways of working to drive innovation for the benefit of the customers we serve,” said Francesca Luthi, Chief Administrative Officer, Assurant. “Being Great Place to Work-Certified™ reflects our ongoing commitment to making Assurant an inclusive place to work where people feel connected to our purpose and vision, and can actively contribute and develop rewarding careers.”

According to Great+Place+to+Work+research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: jobs.assurant.com.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is a leading global business services company that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant supports the advancement of the connected world by partnering with the world’s leading brands to develop innovative solutions and to deliver an enhanced customer experience through mobile device solutions, extended service contracts, vehicle protection services, renters insurance, lender-placed insurance products and other specialty products.

Learn more at assurant.com or on Twitter %40Assurant.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005233/en/