1 hours ago
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anna Kinberg Batra has announced that she is leaving her seat on Castellum's Board of Directors due to her new assignment as Governor of Stockholm.

Anna Kinberg Batra was elected to Castellum's Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting 2021 and resigns with immediate effect.

"We wish Anna the best of luck in her new assignment and thank her for her great commitment and contribution to Castellum during her time on the board", says Per Berggren, Chairman of the board, Castellum AB.

For further information, please contact:

Per Berggren, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Castellum AB, +46 70 553 80 48
Anna-Karin Nyman, Communications Director, Castellum AB, +46 70 206 75 62

About Castellum

Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 30 September 2022, the property value totalled approximately SEK 186 billion, including the ownership share of the Norwegian company Entra ASA. We are active in attractive Nordic growth regions. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se

