Grainger Named One of the 2023 Fortune 'World's Most Admired Companies™'

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grainger (NYSE: GWW), the leading broad line distributor of maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products serving businesses and institutions, today announced it ranked No. 1 among diversified wholesalers on Fortune magazine's 2023 list of the World's Most Admired Companies™ for the 10th consecutive year.

"Each day, Grainger's 26,000 team members are resolute in fulfilling our purpose, We Keep The World Working®, to make sure our customers have what they need to get their jobs done," said Grainger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer D.G. Macpherson. "Earning the top spot as the most-admired company in our category for 10 years in a row demonstrates our unwavering commitment to focusing on what matters, contributing to our communities and supporting our fellow team members."

The Fortune World's Most Admired Companies list is based on an annual survey given to top executives, directors and financial analysts. This year, 645 companies in 52 industries were surveyed. To select and rank the World's Most Admired Companies, corporate reputation and performance were measured against nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness.

To learn more about a career at Grainger, visit jobs.grainger.com.

To see the full list of the World's Most Admired Companies visit the Fortune website.

About Grainger
W.W. Grainger, Inc., with 2022 sales of $15.2 billion, is a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom. Grainger achieves its purpose, We Keep the World Working®, by serving more than 4.5 million customers worldwide with innovative technology and deep customer relationships. The Company operates two business models. In the High-Touch Solutions segment, Grainger offers more than 2 million maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) products and several services, such as technical support and inventory management. In the Endless Assortment segment, Zoro.com offers customers access to more than 11 million items, and MonotaRO.com provides more than 20 million items. For more information, visit invest.grainger.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG04661&sd=2023-02-03 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grainger-named-one-of-the-2023-fortune-worlds-most-admired-companies-301737924.html

SOURCE W.W. Grainger, Inc.

Related Articles

