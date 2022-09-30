JLL named again one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023

Firm recognized for reputation in social responsibility and global competitiveness

CHICAGO, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) has been again named to Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by Fortune and Korn Ferry through a survey of global executives, directors and analysts. JLL was recognized for exceptional social responsibility and global competitiveness within the real estate industry.

"Our strong measure of corporate reputation is a testament to our best-in-class experts with a shared mission to deliver excellence to our clients and build stronger communities," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "This continued recognition reflects our purpose of shaping the future of real estate for a better world."

Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies recognizes organizations with the strongest reputations within and across industries. Korn Ferry, a global management consulting firm, has worked with Fortune each year since 1997 to select and rank the Most Admired Companies and identify why they are highly regarded.

The World's Most Admired Companies list, and more information on how the rankings were determined, can be found on the Fortune website.

Clients and third-party organizations continue to recognize JLL globally for its ethics, corporate citizenship and commitment to being an employer of choice. JLL has also received the following awards in the last year:

  • Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
  • Drucker Institute WSJ Management Top 250
  • Ethisphere's World's Most Ethical Companies
  • Human Rights Campaign Foundation Corporate Equality Index
  • Newsweek America's Most Responsible Companies

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000 as of September 30, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

