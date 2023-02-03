The J.M. Smucker Co. to Present at the 2023 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference (CAGNY) and Sets Date to Report Third Quarter Earnings

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2023

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) invites interested parties to listen to its executive management presentation during the 2023 CAGNY Conference on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Company will release its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. A press release, including financial statements and segment information, supplemental materials, pre-recorded management remarks, and a transcript of the pre-recorded remarks will be available beginning at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The Company will webcast a live question and answer session with Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tucker Marshall, Chief Financial Officer, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on that date.

The live webcasts, replays, and other materials for both events can be accessed at the Company's website: investors.jmsmucker.com.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

Each generation of consumers leaves their mark on culture by establishing new expectations for food and the companies that make it. At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to be at the heart of this dynamic with a diverse portfolio that appeals to each generation of people and pets and is found in more than 80 percent of U.S. homes and countless restaurants. This includes a mix of iconic brands consumers have always loved such as Folgers®, Jif® and Milk-Bone® and new favorites like Café Bustelo®, Smucker's® Uncrustables® and Rachael Ray® Nutrish®. By continuing to immerse ourselves in consumer preferences and acting responsibly, we will continue growing our business and the positive impact we have on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except forRachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

