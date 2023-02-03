PR Newswire

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today announced that former Governor of New York David Paterson has joined its Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors has approved the addition of David Alexander Paterson, the Governor of New York State from March 2008 until January 2011. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he earned his Bachelor's degree in History from Columbia University in 1977 and completed his J.D. at Hofstra Law School in 1982. In 2002, he became the minority leader of the New York State Senate, the first non-white legislative leader in New York's history. He made history again in 2004 when he became the first blind person to address the Democratic National Convention.

David Paterson commented "I am excited to join the Board of Directors of NAPCO Security. NAPCO has a great thirty-plus year history and reputation for making quality products that serve the security industry. As crime rates have risen across the US, companies like NAPCO play an important role in helping keep people safe during these troubled times. As the former Governor of New York, I have vast experience in crime and security issues. In joining the Board of Directors, I will be able to offer unique perspectives to NAPCO as it plans for the future growth of the Company."

Richard Soloway CEO of NAPCO commented "We are very happy to have David join the NAPCO Board of Directors. David's experience as the former Governor of New York as well as being an outspoken advocate of safety by combatting crime traditionally and with new methods and systems, will be a great addition as we plan for NAPCO's continued success."

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc., is one of the world's leading manufacturers and service providers of high-tech electronic security devices as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions. The Company consists of four Divisions: NAPCO, plus three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Alarm Lock, Continental Instruments, and Marks USA. Headquartered in Amityville, New York, its products are installed by tens of thousands of security professionals worldwide in commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and government applications. NAPCO products have earned a reputation for innovation, technical excellence and reliability, positioning the Company for growth in the multi-billion dollar and rapidly expanding electronic security market. For additional information on NAPCO, please visit the Company's web site at http://www.napcosecurity.com .

