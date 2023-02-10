Regions Financial Corp. ( NYSE:RF, Financial), the parent company of Regions+Bank, on Friday announced the company has been named as one of America’s Most JUST Companies by JUST Capital, along with its media partner, CNBC. This makes the third year in row Regions has been recognized by JUST for its commitment to serving associates, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders.

Among 1,000 companies reviewed, Regions received strong rankings for providing a positive customer experience and treating customers with respect. The bank also saw high marks for offering products and services that are beneficial to society. Further, Regions placed in the top 10% in the banking industry for its community+engagement+efforts.

The bank’s community engagement strategy focuses on creating more inclusive prosperity. Areas of focus include advancing community+development, providing impactful+philanthropy, delivering consistent volunteerism and supporting job+creation. Additionally, Regions was once again recognized for ethical leadership and ranked number one among its banking peers, and in the top three percent overall, for accountability to stakeholders.

“Regions Bank associates are committed to leaning on our mission and values when making business decisions and determining how we serve our customers, support our communities, and operate with strict adherence to strong+governance+standards,” said Regions Chief Governance Officer Andrew Nix. “That north star guides us every day and ensures we are making life better and creating shared value for all of our stakeholders. We are proud that JUST Capital and CNBC recognize our commitment, and we are pleased to share this great news.”

For the annual rankings, JUST Capital collects and analyzes corporate data evaluating the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 20 categories identified through comprehensive, ongoing public opinion research on Americans’ attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior. JUST Capital has engaged more than 160,000 participants, on a fully representative basis, since 2015.

“There has never been a more important time for businesses to step up, do right by their workers, and restore trust in capitalism and the American Dream,” said JUST Capital CEO Martin Whittaker. “This year’s JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that just business truly is better business.”

Being recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies reflects Regions’ strategic commitment to deliver shared value to stakeholders. More information about that commitment, including current reports and disclosures, can be found at+this+link.

