NYSE:LSI, Financial), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, will issue financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday February 23, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss operations and review financial results on Friday, February 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Company encourages pre-registration for the telephone conference to help avoid connection delays. Participants may use this+link to pre-register and receive a dial-in number and unique PIN.

Participants who are unable to pre-register may access the conference call by dialing 888.506.0062 (domestic), or 973.528.0011 (international); passcode 747655 or request to be joined into the Life Storage call. Management will accept questions from registered financial analysts after prepared remarks; all others are encouraged to listen to the call via webcast using the link on the investor relations tab of the company’s website www.lifestorage.com.

The webcast will be archived for a period of 90 days; a telephone replay will also be available for 14 days by calling 877.481.4010 and entering passcode 47608.

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 675,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Finvest.lifestorage.com%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005263/en/

