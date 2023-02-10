HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Information

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HONE), announced today that the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will be held on May 17, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time, at Goodwin Procter LLP, 100 Northern Avenue, Boston, Massachusetts. Stockholders of record of the Company’s common stock as of the close of business on March 21, 2023 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Additional information regarding the Annual Meeting will be provided in the Company’s proxy statement.

About HarborOne Bancorp, Inc.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. HarborOne Bank serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island through a network of 31 full-service branches located in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, and a commercial lending office in each of Boston, Massachusetts and Providence, Rhode Island. HarborOne Bank also provides a range of educational resources through “HarborOne U,” with free digital content, webinars, and recordings for small business and personal financial education. HarborOne Mortgage, LLC, a subsidiary of HarborOne Bank, is a full-service mortgage lender with 27 offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire, and is licensed to lend in five additional states.

