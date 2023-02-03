Newsweek names Johnson Controls as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity in 2023

Author's Avatar
32 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 3, 2023

  • Johnson Controls believes empowering employees to bring their authentic selves to work each day adds value, fosters creativity and inspires change across the organization.
  • Johnson Controls' Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sponsors nine Business Resource Groups (BRGs) focused on personal/professional development and business impact.
  • Newsweek recognition underscores Johnson Controls progress in its diversity and inclusion initiatives; growing BRGs more than 300% since 2020.

CORK, Ireland, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart healthy, and sustainable buildings, today announced it has been recognized as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek. The magazine's annual list is based on interviews with HR professionals, the review of publicly available data, and an anonymous online survey. Newsweek, in cooperation with Plant-A Insights Group, gathered more than 350,000 completed company reviews to determine the results of the 2023 list.

"Johnson Controls has long understood the importance of diversity and inclusion in our workplace - it is the through-line to everything we embody as a company," said Marlon Sullivan, chief human resources officer, Johnson Controls. "At the center of this honor are the 100,000 employees Johnson Controls who make it their mission to take an active role in creating a culture that values uniqueness, celebrates creativity and drives innovation."

Since 2020, Johnson Controls has launched diversity initiatives such as:

  • Including sustainability and diversity goals in senior leaders' performance assessments, which are linked to executive compensation to drive accountability,
  • Hosting the Perspectives Listening Series, where thousands of employees engage in honest, courageous, and authentic conversations,
  • Increasing diverse supplier spend at a rate exceeding revenue growth, through a focus on doing business with minority and women-owned businesses in urban markets and in specific procurement categories.

Johnson Controls' Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion sponsors nine Business Resource Groups focused on personal/professional development and business impact. In 2020, the company re-launched the Business Resource Group structure with active engagement from the executive team, achieving membership growth of more than 300% in fiscal year 2021 across 39 chapters around the globe. These groups include:

  • APBRG: Strengthening the Johnson Controls diversity profile in the community and spreading its image as an employer of choice.
  • Global Sustainability Network: engaging employees to serve as catalysts for advancing sustainable business practices across Johnson Controls.
  • JC4e: Recognizing and supporting our LGBT employees, their families and their allies.
  • ONYX: Striving to improve the competitiveness of Johnson Controls as the employer of choice for Black professionals.
  • SYNERGY: Creating connections and promoting the development of our future leaders.
  • UNIDOS: Providing a channel to share ideas, raise awareness, and build talent.
  • Unlimited: Supporting people impacted by disabilities.
  • VET: Making Johnson Controls the veteran's employer of choice, leveraging this tested, diverse talent pool to exceed business expectations.
  • Women's Global Network: Harnessing the power, influence and intelligence of Johnson Controls women employees to establish community

Additionally, Johnson Controls EEO-1 data was included in its 2022 Sustainability report and provides information on the ethnicity and gender of employees across job groups. The Sustainability report provides detailed information on Johnson Controls' diversity and inclusion mission and vision and its commitment to equity and allyship, in addition to reporting its commitment and achievements in protecting the environment and tackling climate change. It also provides examples of employee-led global initiatives aimed at involving and empowering teams as well as supporting corporate social responsibility goals and initiatives.

To learn more about Johnson Controls' leadership in diversity, visit Diversity and Inclusion on johnsoncontrols.com.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (

NYSE:JCI, Financial), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social Platforms.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

MEDIA CONTACT:

Michael Gates

Danielle Canzanella

Direct: +1 414.524.5785

Direct: +1 203-499-8297

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

johnson_controls_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG05215&sd=2023-02-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newsweek-names-johnson-controls-as-one-of-americas-greatest-workplaces-for-diversity-in-2023-301738378.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG05215&Transmission_Id=202302030900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG05215&DateId=20230203
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.