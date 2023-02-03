Lehigh University to Launch its First MicroBachelors® and Professional Certificate Programs on edX

32 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 3, 2023

New partnership will create stackable learning pathways for learners to progress their education and career in business and data analytics

BETHLEHEM, Pa. and LANHAM, Md., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lehigh University and edX, a leading global online learning platform from 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), today announced Lehigh as the newest member of the global edX partner network, joining hundreds of top institutions committed to expanding access to the world's best education. The university plans to launch its first MicroBachelors program with a business analytics focus, as well as a Professional Certificate program in data analytics, on edX.org.

"Lehigh is expanding its online strategy to help achieve our mission of advancing learning through the integration of teaching, research and service to others," said Lehigh Provost Nathan Urban. "This new partnership with edX enables us to grow our online presence and bring the academic rigor, entrepreneurial mindset and collaborative opportunities that Lehigh is known for to learners around the world."

edX MicroBachelors programs and professional certificate programs are affordable and accessible ways for learners to gain relevant skills and progress their careers in in-demand fields. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, job openings for both business and data analytics positions are projected to grow much faster than the national average, at 11% and 36% respectively. MicroBachelors programs also provide a pathway toward pursuing a full bachelor's degree.

"The new MicroBachelors and Professional Certificate programs from Lehigh will empower learners to gain skills they need to grow their careers, with the MicroBachelors program providing a stepping stone to a fully online undergraduate degree," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of partnerships at edX, a 2U company. "Lehigh joins a growing number of universities creating new pathways to opportunity on the edX platform, and we are proud to partner with them to expand access to high-quality, purpose-built online education."

About Lehigh University
Located in Pennsylvania's beautiful Lehigh Valley, Lehigh University is one of the nation's most distinguished private research universities. Through academic rigor, an entrepreneurial mindset and collaborative opportunities we challenge our students to become the leaders of the future. Learn more at: lehigh.edu.

About edX
edX is the global online learning platform that exists to help learners everywhere unlock their potential. edX was founded by Harvard and MIT in 2012 to make the world's best education available to everyone. Today, as a 2U, Inc. company (Nasdaq: TWOU), edX connects 48 million ambitious learners with the skills, knowledge, and support to achieve their goals. Together with the world's leading universities and companies, edX offers thousands of free and open courses, professional certificates, boot camps, credit-bearing micro credentials, and undergraduate and graduate degrees. Discover purpose-built online programs in technology, business, healthcare, science, education, social work, sustainability, and more at edX.org.

MicroBachelors is a registered trademark of The Center for Reimagining Learning. All Rights Reserved.

Media Contact:
[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lehigh-university-to-launch-its-first-microbachelors-and-professional-certificate-programs-on-edx-301738139.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

