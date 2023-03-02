FORVIS Wealth Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 382 stocks valued at a total of $2.85Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were FORVIS Wealth Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FORVIS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 869,022 shares of ARCA:CWI for a total holding of 1,109,845. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.99.

On 02/03/2023, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF traded for a price of $26.1799 per share and a market cap of $1.65Bil. The stock has returned -5.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, FORVIS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 437,929 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,381,554. The trade had a 0.6899999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.94.

On 02/03/2023, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $49.19 per share and a market cap of $22.14Bil. The stock has returned -5.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.49.

During the quarter, FORVIS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 323,331 shares of ARCA:MUNI for a total holding of 791,008. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.64.

On 02/03/2023, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $52.4 per share and a market cap of $1.02Bil. The stock has returned -3.32% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FORVIS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 176,567 shares of NAS:VCSH for a total holding of 579,879. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.43000000000001.

On 02/03/2023, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.27500000000001 per share and a market cap of $41.65Bil. The stock has returned -3.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FORVIS Wealth Advisors, LLC bought 554,165 shares of ARCA:DFEM for a total holding of 1,314,683. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.8.

On 02/03/2023, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF traded for a price of $24.29 per share and a market cap of $1.46Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

