MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 142 stocks valued at a total of $849.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC bought 866,929 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 1,264,575. The trade had a 39.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $382.87.

On 02/03/2023, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $415.08 per share and a market cap of $387.47Bil. The stock has returned -5.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 838,304-share investment in NAS:DKDCA. Previously, the stock had a 1.69% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.44 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Data Knights Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.605 per share and a market cap of $158.65Mil. The stock has returned 4.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Data Knights Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-book ratio of 1.42 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -83.57.

The guru sold out of their 835,656-share investment in NAS:ARBG. Previously, the stock had a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.94 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Aequi Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $10.25 per share and a market cap of $294.69Mil. The stock has returned 4.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aequi Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.99, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -330.90.

The guru sold out of their 814,879-share investment in NYSE:IPOF. Previously, the stock had a 1.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.02 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $1.44Bil. The stock has returned -0.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp VI has a price-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -568.78.

MIZUHO SECURITIES USA LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:LHC by 700,137 shares. The trade had a 1.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.02.

On 02/03/2023, Leo Holdings Corp II traded for a price of $10.2401 per share and a market cap of $480.01Mil. The stock has returned 5.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leo Holdings Corp II has a price-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -456.71.

