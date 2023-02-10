Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) drew nearly 900 company teammates and technology partners to its annual Amplify23 sales conference Monday to Wednesday in Phoenix. The event’s “Beyond” theme emphasized how Insight is delivering on its bold ambition to define a new industry category as the leading solutions integrator, helping organizations accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology.

A solutions+integrator provides all-in-one digital transformation expertise, solving modern business problems through innovation in cloud, edge, data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity that weaves together the best IT services, hardware and software from the world’s top technology providers in an easily consumable way.

“Organizations today really need help delivering value for their businesses, and they don’t have the time, the budget or the appetite to figure out the complexity of options. They are searching for guidance on how to transition from traditional IT to a modern, hybrid cloud that gives them efficient, secure access to their data and greater intelligence about their business,” said Dee Burger, Insight North America president. “Insight provides a comprehensive skillset combining deep technical expertise with an ability to globally source the hardware and software required to power innovation. We can do all the above in a cost-effective, managed service way.”

Keynote speakers at Amplify were Don Yeager, leadership speaker, longtime associate editor for Sports Illustrated, executive coach and 11-time New York Times best-selling author; and Alex Baum, partner at ValueAct Capital who sits on Insight’s board of directors.

Key Insight partners presenting at Amplify included Microsoft, HPI, Dell Technologies, Apple, Intel, HPE and VMware. Peer-led discussions covered modern+solutions like: leveraging edge/AI to drive new business, delivering the future of work, solving cybersecurity and compliance problems, curing cloud chaos, tackling business challenges with As-a-Service, and the benefits of ecommerce and social selling.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 13,000+ teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005127/en/