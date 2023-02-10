Insight's Amplify Conference Emphasizes the Power of a Solutions Integrator to Accelerate Modern Business

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) drew nearly 900 company teammates and technology partners to its annual Amplify23 sales conference Monday to Wednesday in Phoenix. The event’s “Beyond” theme emphasized how Insight is delivering on its bold ambition to define a new industry category as the leading solutions integrator, helping organizations accelerate transformation by unlocking the power of people and technology.

A solutions+integrator provides all-in-one digital transformation expertise, solving modern business problems through innovation in cloud, edge, data, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity that weaves together the best IT services, hardware and software from the world’s top technology providers in an easily consumable way.

“Organizations today really need help delivering value for their businesses, and they don’t have the time, the budget or the appetite to figure out the complexity of options. They are searching for guidance on how to transition from traditional IT to a modern, hybrid cloud that gives them efficient, secure access to their data and greater intelligence about their business,” said Dee Burger, Insight North America president. “Insight provides a comprehensive skillset combining deep technical expertise with an ability to globally source the hardware and software required to power innovation. We can do all the above in a cost-effective, managed service way.”

Keynote speakers at Amplify were Don Yeager, leadership speaker, longtime associate editor for Sports Illustrated, executive coach and 11-time New York Times best-selling author; and Alex Baum, partner at

ValueAct Capital who sits on Insight’s board of directors.

Key Insight partners presenting at Amplify included Microsoft, HPI, Dell Technologies, Apple, Intel, HPE and VMware. Peer-led discussions covered modern+solutions like: leveraging edge/AI to drive new business, delivering the future of work, solving cybersecurity and compliance problems, curing cloud chaos, tackling business challenges with As-a-Service, and the benefits of ecommerce and social selling.

For more information on Insight, visit insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator with 13,000+ teammates worldwide helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. We enable secure, end-to-end transformation and meet the needs of our clients through a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, far-reaching partnerships and 35 years of broad IT expertise. Rated as a Forbes World’s Best Employer and a Great Place to Work, we amplify our solutions and services with global scale, local expertise and a world-class e-commerce experience, realizing the digital ambitions of our clients at every opportunity. Discover more at insight.com. NSIT-M

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230203005127r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005127/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.