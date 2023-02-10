EatLoco Farmers Market Coming to Loudoun Station

58 minutes ago
Comstock+Holding+Companies%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CHCI) (“Comstock” or the “Company”), a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region, announced today that EatLoco, Loudoun County’s award-winning farmers market will be opening of EatLoco’s newest location at Loudoun Station in Ashburn, Virginia on March 26, 2023.

The addition of a regional farmers market to our Loudoun Station project will drive additional foot traffic on the weekends, with families and community members coming out to support local farmers and small business owners,” said Tim J. Steffan, Chief Operating Officer at Comstock. “We are delighted to welcome Dan Hine and his fantastic team to Loudoun Station, and we look forward to seeing the entrepreneurial spirit of all the businesses who come to market each week.”

The market will be open each Sunday from 9:00AM to 1:00PM beginning on March 26 and lasting through November 19. Located along Central Station Drive at Loudoun Station, directly outside the Ashburn Metro, it will feature approximately 80 vendors offering seasonal produce, meats, dairy products, artisanal baked goods, and more.

"EatLoco, LLC is beyond excited to partner with Comstock to open our newest farmers market every Sunday at the beautiful Loudoun Station in Ashburn,” said EatLoco Founder and President, Dan Hine. “As we ramp up our vendor base, we plan to source a variety of offerings at the market including hot breakfast sandwiches, take-home dinner options, international foods, fruits, vegetables and high-quality meat from local area farmers and purveyors.”

About EatLoco Farmers Markets

Founded in 2016, EatLoco began by partnering with Loudoun County farmers and farmers markets to provide marketing services that would help them grow their consumer base. In 2017, founder Dan Hine created the first EatLoco Farmers Market at One Loudoun, which has grown into a powerhouse of local farmers, food vendors and artisans who come together every week to sell their locally sourced products to the greater Loudoun community.

About Loudoun Station

Located adjacent to Metro’s Ashburn Station on the Silver Line, Loudoun Station is Loudoun County’s first and only Metro-connected development. With more than 1 million square feet of mixed-use development completed and an additional 1.5 million square feet planned, Loudoun Station represents the beginning of Loudoun County’s transformation into a transit-oriented community with direct rail connectivity to Dulles International Airport, Reston, Tysons Corner, and downtown Washington, D.C. At full build, the Loudoun Station development will cover nearly 50 acres and include hundreds of apartment residences, retail, restaurants, entertainment venues, Class-A office space, and a 1,500+ space commuter parking garage. For more information, please visit Comstock.com and LoudounStation.com.

About Comstock

Founded in 1985, Comstock is a leading developer, investor, and asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, D.C. region. With a managed portfolio comprising approximately 10 million square feet of transit-oriented and mixed-use properties, including stabilized and development assets strategically located at key Metro stations, Comstock is at the forefront of the urban transformation taking place in the fastest growing segments of one of the nation’s best real estate markets. Comstock’s developments include some of the largest and most prominent mixed-use and transit-oriented projects in the mid-Atlantic region, as well as multiple large-scale public-private partnership developments. For more information, please visit Comstock.com.

