Just in time for the big game on Sunday, Feb. 12, VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) has partnered with retailers Amazon, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, Target, and Walmart.com to offer award-winning TVs and sound bars at incredible value prices.

At retailers across the U.S., shoppers will enjoy game-changing savings on big-screen VIZIO TVs perfect for large gatherings, Dolby Atmos sound bars that bring the roar of the crowd into your living room, QLED TVs that pop with vibrant color, and all-in-one sound bars that provide big-game impact despite their smaller sizes.

“VIZIO is committed to providing great quality at a great value with our smart TV and sound bar offerings,” said John Schindler, VIZIO Vice President of Product Planning. “This is a great time to upgrade your home entertainment setup for the big game, and our current deals make high-performance 4K TVs and immersive sound bars very accessible for our customers.”

An Incredible VIZIO Deal for Everyone

VIZIO’s Big Game Deals are great for watching Sunday’s championship game, but you don’t need to be a sports fan to find a value priced VIZIO TV or sound bar for your needs. The VIZIO products at special prices this week include award-winning 4K TVs for PC gamers, tech editors’ picks for the best sound bars available today, and top-of-the-line 4K TVs that are great for gaming, movies, and TV shows as well as sports.

Included on every new VIZIO TV, the award-winning SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, and music. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

Pro-Level Performance: Premium 4K HDR TVs for Under $1,000

It’s time to bring the big game – and everything else – to life in razor-sharp 4K resolution with incredible contrast, super-smooth 120Hz refresh rates, and gorgeous QLED color. You won’t believe your eyes, and you won’t believe these prices.

VIZIO+65%26rdquo%3B+P-Series+Quantum+9 (P65Q9-J01): With a stunning peak brightness of 1,200 nits, 210 local dimming zones for exceptional contrast, and spectacular Quantum Color, the powerful P-Series Quantum 9 is just $699 in-store only at Costco – a savings of $300 compared to the original MSRP.

With a stunning peak brightness of 1,200 nits, 210 local dimming zones for exceptional contrast, and spectacular Quantum Color, the powerful P-Series Quantum 9 is just $699 in-store only at Costco – a savings of $300 compared to the original MSRP. VIZIO+75%26rdquo%3B+M-Series+Quantum+X (M75QXM-K03): Get the award-winning M-Series Quantum X QLED at its largest screen size and witness one billion colors, deep contrast, and high peak brightness at 120Hz. The 75-inch M-Series Quantum X is just %24949+at+Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club ($250 savings).

Get the award-winning M-Series Quantum X QLED at its largest screen size and witness one billion colors, deep contrast, and high peak brightness at 120Hz. The 75-inch M-Series Quantum X is just %24949+at+Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club ($250 savings). VIZIO+50%26rdquo%3B+M-Series+Quantum+X (M50QXM-K01): Ready to game beyond the big game?The award-winning 50-inch M-Series Quantum X delivers 4K video at 120Hz, ultra-smooth 1080p gaming at 240Hz, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification. The 50-inch M-Series Quantum X is just $499 at Amazon and Best+Buy.

Ready to game the big game?The award-winning 50-inch M-Series Quantum X delivers 4K video at 120Hz, ultra-smooth 1080p gaming at 240Hz, and AMD FreeSync Premium certification. The 50-inch M-Series Quantum X is just $499 at Amazon and Best+Buy. VIZIO+65%26rdquo%3B+OLED (OLED65-H1): Explore the depths of absolute black with the award-winning 65-inch VIZIO OLED 4K TV, with 8 million self-illuminating pixels delivering an exquisite image in every frame. The 65-inch VIZIO OLED is just %24998+at+Walmart.com ($500 savings).

Go Big, Spend Small: Large-Screen 4K HDR TVs for Less

Inviting a group of friends over to watch the game? These big-screen 4K TVs will make the big game even bigger. They’re perfect for large gatherings, and VIZIO’s Big Game Deals will ensure you have plenty of money left over for snacks and drinks.

VIZIO+75%26rdquo%3B+V-Series+4K+HDR+TV (V755M-K03): Immerse yourself in the action with the award-winning 75-inch V-Series 4K TV, with tack-sharp 4K resolution, beautiful Dolby Vision HDR, and WiFi 6E compatibility for superior streaming. The 75-inch V-Series is just %24629+for+Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club+members ($120 savings).

Immerse yourself in the action with the award-winning 75-inch V-Series 4K TV, with tack-sharp 4K resolution, beautiful Dolby Vision HDR, and WiFi 6E compatibility for superior streaming. The 75-inch V-Series is just %24629+for+Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club+members ($120 savings). VIZIO+75%26rdquo%3B+M-Series+Quantum+6+QLED+4K+HDR+TV (M75Q6-J03): Every moment of the game will jump off the screen in spectacular VIZIO Quantum Color (QLED) with the award-winning M-Series Quantum 6 in its largest screen size. The 75-inch M-Series Quantum 6 is just %24749+at+Sam%26rsquo%3Bs+Club ($250 savings).

Call an Audible: Save Big on These Award-Winning Sound Bars

Bring the roar of the crowd right into your living room with these immersive Dolby Atmos sound bars. No matter the size of your space or your spending budget, there’s a highly rated VIZIO sound bar that will take your home entertainment experience to new heights.

M-Series+All-in-One+2.1+Sound+Bar (M213ad-K8): Get incredibly immersive sound in an impossibly compact design.The award-winning M-Series All-In-One sound bar packs exceptional performance into a one-piece design that fits just about anywhere. The M-Series All-in-One sound bar is just %24149+at+Amazon ($50 savings).

Get incredibly immersive sound in an impossibly compact design.The award-winning M-Series All-In-One sound bar packs exceptional performance into a one-piece design that fits just about anywhere. The M-Series All-in-One sound bar is just %24149+at+Amazon ($50 savings). M-Series+Elevate+Immersive+5.1.2+Sound+Bar (M512E-K6): The award-winning M-Series Elevate delivers lifelike, cinematic sound above and around you with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X – all in a beautifully designed sound bar that looks just as good as it sounds. The M-Series Elevate sound bar is just %24499+at+Amazon ($300 savings).

The award-winning M-Series Elevate delivers lifelike, cinematic sound above and around you with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X – all in a beautifully designed sound bar that looks just as good as it sounds. The M-Series Elevate sound bar is just %24499+at+Amazon ($300 savings). P-Series+Elevate+Immersive+5.1.4+Sound+Bar (P514A-H6): VIZIO’s top-of-the-line sound bar is now available at an unbelievable price. The award-winning P-Series Elevate sound bar, featuring VIZIO’s patented Adaptive Height Speakers, will surround you with 360 degrees of cinematic sound. The P-Series Elevate sound bar is just %24699+at+Amazon ($300 savings).

VIZIO Big Game Deals by Retailer

Retailer deals subject to change and may not be available in all locations.

Amazon: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M-Series+Quantum+X+%28M50QXM-K01%29 50” TV $499.99 $629.99 $130 2/3 2/12 M-Series+All-in-One+%28M213ad-K8%29 Sound Bar $149.99 $199.99 $50 2/3 2/12 M-Series+Elevate+%28M512E-K6%29 Sound Bar $499.99 $799.99 $300 2/3 2/12 P-Series+Elevate+%28P514A-H6%29 Sound Bar $699.99 $999.99 $300 2/3 2/12 SB2021n-J6 Sound Bar $99.99 $129.99 $30 2/3 2/12 V214x-K6 Sound Bar $129.99 $149.99 $20 2/3 2/12

Best Buy: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M-Series+Quantum+X+%28M50QXM-K01%29 50” TV​ $499.99 $629.99 $130 2/3 2/12

Costco: VIZIO TV Deals (In-Store Only)

SKU (In-Store Only) Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End P-Series Quantum 9 (P65Q9-J01)​ 65” TV​ $699.99​ $999.99​ $300​ 2/1 2/12

Sam’s Club: VIZIO TV Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M-Series+Quantum+X+%28M75QXM-K03%29 75” TV $949.99 $1,199.99 $250 2/1 2/26 M-Series+Quantum+6+%28M75Q6-J03%29 75” TV $749.99 $999.99 $250 2/3 2/12 M-Series+Quantum+6+%28M65Q6M-K04%29 65” TV $499.99 $599.99 $100 2/1 2/26 V-Series+%28V755M-K03%29 75” TV $629.99 $749.99 $120 2/3 2/12 V-Series+%28V585M-K01%29 58” TV $369.99 $449.99 $80 2/3 2/12

Target: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M-Series+Quantum+6+%28M65Q6-J09%29 65” TV​ $499.99 $719.99​ $220 2/3​ Ongoing V-Series+%28V505-J09%29 50” TV $299.99​ $379.99​ $80 2/3​ 2/19 SB2020n Sound Bar​ $69.99​ $79.99​ $10​ 2/3​ 2/12

Walmart.com: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU/Link to Deal Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End VIZIO+OLED+%28OLED65-H1%29 65” TV $998 $1499 $500 2/3 While Supply Lasts V-Series+%28V755-J04%29 75” TV $698 $698 N/A 2/1 Ongoing V-Series+%28V655-J09%29 65” TV $448 $448 N/A 2/1 Ongoing V51x-J6 Sound Bar $218 $218 N/A 2/1 Ongoing

