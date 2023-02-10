Varsity+Tutors, a Nerdy+Inc. ( NYSE:NRDY, Financial) company, and developer of the popular online tutoring platform used by students from elementary school through college and adults, today announced the launch of two new products, as well as the integration of ChatGPT into its comprehensive suite of products for Learners of all ages. The new products include an AI-Generated Lesson Plan Creator embedded in the company’s Live Learning Platform and available for use during live tutoring sessions; and AI-Generated Chat Tutoring.

“We’re rolling out AI-driven tools that give new superpowers to Experts and Learners. These capabilities can help significantly improve the personalized instruction delivered on our platform,” said Chuck Cohn, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nerdy. “We’ve long believed that AI for HI® - Artificial Intelligence for Human Interaction - has the ability to transform how people learn. AI has been central to our ability to improve quality, enhance personalization, and decrease the cost of our offerings. Today, AI powers our ability to identify the highest quality Experts, assess Learners' foundational knowledge, and help ensure the right Expert-Learner match, among many other use cases. The latest AI advancements are allowing us to rapidly develop transformative experiences involving the real-time generation of content with near zero costs, improving our ability to deliver live human interaction and personalized learning at scale.”

The new offerings, which will be rolled out to a portion of Experts on Varsity Tutors initially, include:

AI-Generated Lesson Plan Creator: AI-generated lesson plan creator can produce a range of content for Experts, including in-depth suggestions on how a lesson might be structured, how content could best be leveraged, how time could be allocated, as well as allowing for the generation of unlimited practice problems and solutions. This platform capability enables Experts to further personalize content and instruction in every tutoring session and more efficiently prepare for each lesson, which has proven to drive a better learning experience and improve learning outcomes, as well as saving Experts time. With this new technology, Experts will now have the ability to help ensure every single tutoring session can benefit from highly relevant and unique content across thousands of different subjects and millions of tutoring sessions per year.

AI-Enabled Chat Tutoring: AI-enabled chat tutoring provides real-time support, 24x7 for consumer Learning Membership customers, by providing quick and accurate responses to student questions. When Learners need additional depth, they can request a live Expert at that moment to further enhance instruction and understanding that can join the tutoring session at that time, leveraging the platform's existing Homework Help products. In early testing, the new AI-enabled chat tutoring tool has delivered high-quality, comprehensive responses with a high level of accuracy.

“Nerdy has been at the forefront of AI in online learning for some time. Given its vertically integrated business model and huge scope of learning experiences and content types across nearly every subject, they are uniquely qualified to apply AI to transform how people learn,” said Rob Hutter, Managing Partner, Learn Capital. “Nerdy is the only company in the country that is currently combining live instruction at scale across millions of learning interactions with deep expertise in AI towards the goal of unlocking truly personalized learning.”

These new products represent the initial phase of Nerdy’s implementation of ChatGPT and the latest AI technologies for consumer Learning Membership customers. The company plans to roll out additional products and features for Consumer customers that expand on these new capabilities as a part of Varsity Tutors Learning Memberships, including practice problem and answer generation for self-study, as well as additional AI-driven tools such as flashcard generation, essay proofreading, and math solvers.

About Nerdy Inc.

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY) is a leading platform for live online learning, with a mission to transform the way people learn through technology. The Company’s purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of all ages to experts, delivering superior value on both sides of the network. Nerdy’s comprehensive learning destination provides learning experiences across 3,000+ subjects and multiple formats—including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study. Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is one of the nation’s largest platforms for live online tutoring and classes. Its solutions are available directly to Learners and consumers, as well as through schools and other institutions. Learn more about Nerdy at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.nerdy.com.

