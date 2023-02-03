BurgerFi Continues Expansion in 2023 with the Grand Opening of New Orlando Location

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023

New restaurant will bring in-demand fast-casual "better burger" dining concept to the city's trendy O-Town district

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) ("BFI" or the "Company"), owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), announced today the opening of its newest franchise restaurant in Orlando, Florida. The restaurant, owned by franchisee CJ Kaawach, is located in Orlando's O-Town West, at 7730 Palm Parkway Ste 110, Orlando FL 32836. The City Center at O-Town West is one Orlando's most desirable destinations featuring restaurant, retail, and entertainment spaces.

"We're excited to kick off the new year with the opening of an exciting new restaurant location, O-Town West," said Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. "Our franchisees, like CJ Kaawach, bring strong business leadership into the organization and because of them BurgerFi is able to continue to expand to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Together, we look forward to welcoming the community in to enjoy better burgers and fresh food offerings."

BurgerFi's Orlando O-Town West location will operate from 11am-9pm Sunday through Thursday and from 11am-10pm on Friday and Saturday. The franchisee-owned restaurant will offer guests fresh, a variety of chef-crafted, high-quality food including Fresh-Cut Fries, Frozen Custard Shakes, Fi'ed Chicken, and 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives.

"O-Town West is the perfect BurgerFi location. It's buzzing with excitement, poised for growth and attracts customers who are looking for high quality food in a welcoming environment," said CJ Kaawach, owner and operator of the franchise location. "In addition to the consumer demand for BurgerFi's concept, the ease of the process of working with the corporate team and the support they provided every step of the way – it made this a very attractive opportunity."

For more information about BurgerFi or to find the nearest location, visit www.burgerfi.com and download the new BurgerFi app for free fries on your first order.

About BurgerFi International (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW)

BurgerFi. BurgerFi is chef-founded and committed to serving fresh, all-natural and quality food at all locations, online and via first-party and third-party deliveries. BurgerFi uses 100% American Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides, and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named "Best Fast Casual Restaurant" in USA Today's 10Best 2022 Readers Choice Awards for the second consecutive year, QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020 and Fast Casual's 2021 #1 Brand of the Year. Consumer Report's Chain Reaction Report awarded BurgerFi an "A-Grade Angus Beef" rating in 2018. In 2021, Consumer Report praised BurgerFi for serving "no antibiotic beef" across all its restaurants for the third consecutive year. To learn more about BurgerFi or to find a full list of locations, please visit www.burgerfi.com. Download the BurgerFi App on iOS or Android devices for rewards and 'Like' or follow @BurgerFi on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. BurgerFi® is a Registered Trademark of BurgerFi IP, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of BurgerFi.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BurgerFi International

