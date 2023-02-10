Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of WestRock Company(“WestRock” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WRK). Investors who purchased WestRock securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com%2Fwrk.

The investigation concerns whether WestRock has violated federal securities laws.

On February 1, 2023, WestRock reported its first quarter financial and operating results. Among other items, WestRock reported earnings per share that missed analyst expectations by $0.05, as well as an unexpected year-over-year revenue decline that fell $210 million short of consensus estimates. WestRock attributed the disappointing results to “elevated inflation and softening macroeconomic conditions [which] negatively impacted [the Company’s] Global Paper business.” On this news, WestRock’s stock price fell $4.97 per share, or 12.67%, to close at $34.27 per share on February 1, 2023.

