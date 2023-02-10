Cuentas Acquires Equity in Affordable Housing Project

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions hassigned a definitive agreement to acquire an equity position in the first sustainable rental housing project developed in the US using a patented MCFR Mineral Composite Fiber Reinforced Construction Technology that has been approved for hurricane-prone areas as such in Florida.

The $1.195M acquisition cost for the 6% equity stake will be satisfied by the issuance of approx 3.8M common shares, which is equivalent to 19.9% of the outstanding and issued shares of CUEN. The Lakewood Village project is an affordable multi-family real estate development located at 4280 Lakewood Rd in Lake Worth, Palm Beach County, Florida, consisting of 96 apartments that are 2 and 3 bedrooms. Cuentas' investment is guaranteed by the seller as a formal appraisal is pending completion.

Cuentas should be able to book almost $1.2M in equity assuming the property is appraised at $20M but could increase further if the property appraises higher.

"This acquisition should be a game changer for Cuentas as there is a severe shortage of affordable housing in many areas of the US, especially in Florida, and Cuentas is looking to provide solutions for our target demographic, namely unbanked, underbanked and underserviced residents of the US," stated Arik Maimon, Co-founder and CEO of Cuentas. "Sustainability and Affordability are two key elements in today's changing world. We are proud to be a part of this transformation and investing in such projects and companies that utilizes new technologies that have disruptive benefits. Case in point lowering the construction cost of hurricane-rated single and multi-family dwellings in Florida and other hurricane prone areas is a big deal", added Maimon.

"Cuentas will be looking to co-develop additional affordable housing projects under the CuentasCasa brand and be able to integrate its e-commerce and mobile payments infrastructure to further assist potential and actual residents of these projects", stated Co-founder and President, Michael De Prado. "Affordable rental projects will be more necessary as property values increase dramatically in many areas of Florida and working class employees are forced to leave due to skyrocketing rental rates", added De Prado.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and un-banked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined in section 27a of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21e of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this news release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements that are preceded by, followed by, or that include such words as "believe," "plan," or "expect" or similar statements are forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

Cuentas, Inc.
800-611-3622
[email protected]

SOURCE: Cuentas, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737970/Cuentas-Acquires-Equity-in-Affordable-Housing-Project

img.ashx?id=737970

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.