Dr. Christopher Wheeler, NovAccess Lead Scientist, to Receive Leadership Award for his Contributions

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 3, 2023 / NovAccess Global Inc. (OTCQB:XSNX), a biomedical company developing novel immunotherapies for brain tumor patients, today announced that its CEO Dr. Dwain Irvin and Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President, StemVax Therapeutics Inc., a division of NovAccess Global and the lead scientist for the Company, will be presenting at the World Brain Mapping Foundation Annual Congress, scheduled to be held on Friday, February 17, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

The World Brain Mapping Foundation's Annual "Gathering for Cure" Black Tie Gala is designed to recognize pioneers in brain mapping, health policy, neuroscience, and mental health philanthropy, amongst others, while connecting to its mission and bringing its message of neurotech innovation and innovation to the masses. The event also recognizes students, young investigators, and leaders in the field of brain mapping and therapeutics who have made significant contributions as trailblazers. Gala participants include major philanthropists, celebrities, NHL/NBA/MLS/NHF, leading scientists, physicians, neurosurgeons, and neurotechnology.

A longstanding goal of the Foundation, the annual congress of its parent organization, the Society for Brain Mapping & Therapeutics (SBMT), and the Black Tie Gala is to engage leading scientists, physicians, industry executives, funders, caregivers, and the public under one roof, to promote unique cross-fertilization that brings bench science to the patient market faster and more efficiently. SBMT/WBMF also has a strong commitment to promoting immunotherapy for brain disorders, and multiple recent awardees as well as board members have active immunotherapy ventures. NovAccess Global's prominent participation in these events will thus allow the company to present its groundbreaking work to world-class leaders and pioneers from every swath of the brain health sector. The company will identify and network with potential partners and funders while developing strong business development contacts. Spending quality time with and educating sector leaders on the strong foundation of the company will help accelerate and enhance its progress through active partnerships and funder contacts.

NovAccess management will be presenting on immune targets and therapies for brain disorders. This specifically impacts how NovAccess is currently developing vaccine immunotherapy for malignant brain tumors, as well as targets for its future improvement. In addition, Dr. Wheeler will be honored with a leadership award for his role in organizing the conference and serving as both senior research scientist for the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics ("SBMT"), including its affiliated non-profit World Brain Mapping Foundation, and serving on its board of directors.

Separately, Dr. Christopher Wheeler has been appointed as a visiting scientist at UC Santa Cruz, Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry. The UC Santa Cruz Division of Physical & Biological Sciences is a world-leading public research institution with a reputation for instigating some of humanity's most high-impact discoveries and empowering students with immersive research experiences since 1965. It is part of the University of California, and maintains a mission to serve society through "transmitting advanced knowledge, discovering new knowledge, and functioning as an active working repository of organized knowledge" in the physical & biological sciences.

About The World Brain Mapping Foundation and The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT)

The World Brain Mapping Foundation focuses on helping wounded soldiers, brain and spine cancers, neurodegenerative disorders (Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, ALS, MS, etc. ), and neuropsychiatric and spine disorders. The event includes exciting entertainment and networking with celebrities and world-renowned figures. You will enjoy an excellent ambiance and fine cuisine in a great evening of celebration full of leisure while impacting the mission of a tremendous non-profit.



This Gala fundraiser focuses on mental health and brain and spine disorders. The funding will go to Pioneering initiatives, such as global neuroscience20, women in neuroscience group (WIN), BTIP, Fellowship programs, humanitarian missions as part of international physicians and scientists GPS (UKRAINE), and annual conventions and courses. Hands-on specialized training (BioSkills labs), continued medical education training and certification (CME), and funding for pioneering MedTech, neurotech and neuro pharma tech emerge from the SBMT convention.

The Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) is a non-profit society organized for the purpose of encouraging basic and clinical scientists who are interested in areas of Brain Mapping, engineering, stem cell, nanotechnology, imaging and medical device to improve the diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of patients afflicted with neurological disorders.

This society promotes the public welfare and improves patient care through the translation of new technologies/therapies into life-saving diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. The society is committed to excellence in education, and scientific discovery. The society achieves its mission through multi-disciplinary collaborations with government agencies, patient advocacy groups, educational institutes and industry as well as philanthropic organization.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.worldbrainmapping.org/About/SBMT-History.

About Dr. Christopher Wheeler, Ph.D., President, StemVax Therapeutics Inc.

Dr. Wheeler has over 30 years of immunology and neurology research experience. His leadership experience is highlighted by his position and previous roles at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery. Dr. Wheeler was a Professor in the Department for over 20 years, and also served as The Operations Director of Vaccine Manufacturing Laboratory (1997-2018), as part of the Precision Medicine Initiative for Brain Tumors (Department of Neurosurgery, Chair of the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC, 2006-2012), and Glioma Immunotherapy Core Director (2003-2018).

The research has been highlighted by publications in numerous high impact, paradigm shifting manuscripts and several patents. Dr. Wheeler has executed scientific aspects of commercialization, validation, funding, and marketing for the development of Alzheimer's Disease (AD) biomarker technology.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global is a biomedical company accelerating novel cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. Our goal is to discover, develop and bring to market novel and innovative medicine and medical devices to improve the quality of care for cancer and neurological patients.

NovAccess Global is currently developing a cancer vaccine therapy that enhances the patient's immune response against brain tumors. Our Company has a novel immunotherapeutic approach to treating brain tumor patients with glioblastoma, the most common adult brain tumor with a 15-month median survival after diagnosis. Our patented technology is designed to combine a dendritic cell-based immunotherapeutic approach with a unique combination of toll-like receptor (TLR) adjuvants, TLR-AD1, to help promote an enhanced immune response against the patient's tumor. Our platform technology focuses on enhancing the patient's immune cells to fight their unique cancer by utilizing the antigens specific to the patient's tumor. It is a meaningful technology that could significantly improve the quality of life and prognosis for the many people who suffer from brain tumors. For more information, please visit novaccessglobal.com.

