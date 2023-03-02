PRW Wealth Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 67 stocks valued at a total of $231.00Mil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were PRW Wealth Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 226,621 shares in ARCA:MINT, giving the stock a 11.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $98.73 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $99.27500000000001 per share and a market cap of $8.56Bil. The stock has returned -0.50% over the past year.

The guru established a new position worth 351,553 shares in ARCA:JPST, giving the stock a 8.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.87 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.225 per share and a market cap of $24.20Bil. The stock has returned 1.11% over the past year.

PRW Wealth Management LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:FNDF by 477,000 shares. The trade had a 7.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.96.

On 02/03/2023, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $31.6 per share and a market cap of $9.32Bil. The stock has returned -2.22% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.02.

The guru established a new position worth 688,269 shares in BATS:YJUN, giving the stock a 5.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.56 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June traded for a price of $19.8173 per share and a market cap of $74.32Mil. The stock has returned 0.84% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF - June has a price-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a price-book ratio of 1.60.

During the quarter, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought 57,772 shares of ARCA:SDY for a total holding of 96,910. The trade had a 3.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.86.

On 02/03/2023, SPDR Dividend ETF traded for a price of $131.55 per share and a market cap of $24.60Bil. The stock has returned 6.81% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

