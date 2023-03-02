MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 126 stocks valued at a total of $1.70Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 2,520,873 shares. The trade had a 9.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.14.

On 02/03/2023, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $112.49 per share and a market cap of $459.18Bil. The stock has returned 45.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-book ratio of 2.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.54 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 7,608,996-share investment in NYSE:VST. Previously, the stock had a 7.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.14 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Vistra Corp traded for a price of $22.755 per share and a market cap of $9.06Bil. The stock has returned 7.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vistra Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:IP by 4,749,550 shares. The trade had a 6.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.58.

On 02/03/2023, International Paper Co traded for a price of $41.48 per share and a market cap of $14.75Bil. The stock has returned -9.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Paper Co has a price-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MCHP by 1,889,630 shares. The trade had a 5.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.88.

On 02/03/2023, Microchip Technology Inc traded for a price of $87.34999999999999 per share and a market cap of $48.04Bil. The stock has returned 19.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microchip Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-book ratio of 7.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.80 and a price-sales ratio of 6.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 938,961 shares in NYSE:FIS, giving the stock a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $71.04000000000001 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Fidelity National Information Services Inc traded for a price of $75.435 per share and a market cap of $44.76Bil. The stock has returned -32.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity National Information Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-book ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

