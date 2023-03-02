Spire Wealth Management recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2287 stocks valued at a total of $1.78Bil. The top holdings were

According to GuruFocus data, these were Spire Wealth Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

Spire Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:CSL by 18,142 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $257.3.

On 02/03/2023, Carlisle Companies Inc traded for a price of $250.8 per share and a market cap of $12.97Bil. The stock has returned 15.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Carlisle Companies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-book ratio of 4.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Spire Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:BJ by 20,559 shares. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.44.

On 02/03/2023, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc traded for a price of $73.01000000000001 per share and a market cap of $9.82Bil. The stock has returned 19.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Spire Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:LTHM by 44,040 shares. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.37.

On 02/03/2023, Livent Corp traded for a price of $26.26 per share and a market cap of $4.71Bil. The stock has returned 19.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Livent Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-book ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Spire Wealth Management reduced their investment in BATS:POCT by 29,140 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $29.75.

On 02/03/2023, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October traded for a price of $31.56 per share and a market cap of $666.71Mil. The stock has returned 5.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October has a price-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a price-book ratio of 3.78.

Spire Wealth Management reduced their investment in NYSE:WCC by 6,266 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.9.

On 02/03/2023, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $154.3 per share and a market cap of $7.85Bil. The stock has returned 26.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-book ratio of 1.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.09 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

