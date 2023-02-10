Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Invivyd, Inc. f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Adagio” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IVVD) common stock between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Adagio investors have until April 3, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their Adagio investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to [email protected].

On December 14, 2021, Adagio disclosed that its COVID-19 treatment and prevention product, ADG20, was 300 times less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant than it was against other variants, despite previous assurance of the efficacy against Omicron.

On this news, Adagio’s stock price fell $27, or 78.8%, to close at $7.26 per share on December 14, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the published epitope mapping, structural studies, and sequence analyses which defendants had used to claim ADG20 was effective against Omicron were insufficient, unreliable, and inadequate to make claims of effectiveness of ADG20 against Omicron; (2) that defendants’ claims regarding ADG20’s efficacy against Omicron lacked a reasonable factual basis; (3) that ADG20 was over 300 times less effective against the Omicron variant as compared to its effectiveness against previous variants; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased Adagio common stock, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230203005086/en/