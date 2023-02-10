Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today participation by Joan Bottarini, Chief Financial Officer, at the following conferences:

Attendance at the Wells Fargo 26 th Annual Real Estate Securities Conference on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in New York, NY.

Annual Real Estate Securities Conference on Thursday, February 23, 2023 in New York, NY. Presenting at the Raymond James & Associates 44 th Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 1:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Orlando, FL.

Annual Institutional Investors Conference at 1:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 in Orlando, FL. Presenting at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant, and Leisure Management Access Forum at 9:20 a.m. PT on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.

All interested persons may listen to a webcast of the presentations, which may be accessed through the Company’s website at investors.hyatt.com. Replays will be available for 90 days.

