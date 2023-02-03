General Dynamics Elects Richard Clarke to Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2023

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) announced today that its board of directors has elected Richard Clarke to be a director of the corporation.

Richard_Clarke_General_Dynamics.jpg

Clarke, 60, is a retired U.S. Army general who served nearly four decades leading Infantry, Ranger, and Special Operations Forces at all levels in the U.S., Europe, Iraq and Afghanistan. He retired from the military in August 2022 after serving as the commander of the United States Special Operations Command, where he led a joint force of over 75,000 military members consisting of Army Rangers, Special Forces, Navy SEALs, Air Force Commandos and Marine Raiders, with an annual operating budget over $25 billion.

"Rich's breadth of experience leading military forces across multiple theaters of operation will help General Dynamics continue to deliver the products and services our nation needs to deter and defeat future threats," said Phebe Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "He is a hands-on tactician and visionary strategist who will be a valuable addition to our board of directors."

Clarke is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and earned a Master of Business Administration degree from Benedictine College. He is a distinguished graduate of the National War College.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2022. More information is available at www.gd.com.

general_dynamics_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH05435&sd=2023-02-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-elects-richard-clarke-to-board-of-directors-301738603.html

SOURCE General Dynamics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH05435&Transmission_Id=202302031400PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH05435&DateId=20230203
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Affiliate Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.