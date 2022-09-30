Boston Celtics and Sun Life close out 9th annual Fit to Win youth program with Celtics forward Justin Jackson at trampoline park

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2023

WELLESLEY, Mass., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. and the Boston Celtics on Thursday wrapped another year of Fit to Win, a health and fitness program for YMCA youth, at Launch Trampoline Park in Norwood, Mass. Justin Jackson, along with Lucky the Leprechaun and members of the Celtics Flight Crew, joined the kids for laser tag, dodgeball, a ninja warrior course, and some good old-fashioned bouncing. Fit to Win is a four-week program that teaches kids about fitness, nutrition, and healthy lifestyle habits. The kids track their results and keep mindfulness journals throughout the program.

"Fit to Win still has an impact after nine years because of partners like Sun Life and the YMCA of Greater Boston, both of whom share the Celtics commitment to promoting health and wellness in the community," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics chief partnership officer. "We look forward to continuing this program with Sun Life and the YMCA, and seeing our younger fans get excited about health and fitness."

During the program, the Celtics and Sun Life hosted the Fit to Win participants at a nutrition event at the Thomas M. Menino YMCA in Hyde Park, where Celtics player Luke Kornet joined the kids in a smoothie making competition. Each group of children submitted their smoothie to a panel of judges, including members of the Celtics nutrition staff, who scored each recipe and crowned the winning smoothie.

"Bringing programs like Fit to Win to the YMCA of Greater Boston is part of Sun Life's commitment to helping more people access health services that can help them live healthier lives," said Neil Haynes, CFO of Sun Life U.S., and board member of the YMCA of Greater Boston. "We are fortunate to work with the Celtics, who have such a wonderful relationship with this community and understand the importance of health equity."

"Seeing our kids embrace fitness and learn about health from their favorite athletes is extremely inspiring and we hope it helps them build a lifetime of healthy habits," said David Shapiro, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston. "The YMCA is here to help the Boston community live healthier lives, and we could not do that without the support of wonderful partners like Sun Life and the Boston Celtics."

Fit to Win activities include fitness routines with jumping jacks, push ups, burpees and more; healthy habits such as stretching for 10 minutes daily and practicing mindfulness; and nutrition choices, including eating multiple servings of fruits and vegetables each day. The program is held at multiple Boston YMCAs, for children in third through sixth grade.

Sun Life's partnership with the Celtics also includes #SunLifeDunk4Diabetes, a fundraising campaign held each November (Diabetes Awareness Month) to support the YMCA of Greater Boston's Healthy Habits program, a 10-week educational course for adults at risk for type 2 diabetes. Additional diabetes programs include Sun Life's annual Team Up Against Diabetes grant program, which supports organizations around the country that provide health, nutrition, or disease management services to underserved communities, and an ongoing partnership with the American Diabetes Association.

