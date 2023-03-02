ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 55 stocks valued at a total of $647.00Mil. The top holdings were XOM(22.89%), CVX(14.92%), and COP(8.42%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:VLO by 70,900 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.53.

On 02/03/2023, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $132.78 per share and a market cap of $51.19Bil. The stock has returned 59.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 4.56, a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 79,900 shares of NYSE:PSX for a total holding of 186,575. The trade had a 1.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $102.29.

On 02/03/2023, Phillips 66 traded for a price of $98.73 per share and a market cap of $46.01Bil. The stock has returned 17.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phillips 66 has a price-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.55 and a price-sales ratio of 0.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.75, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 21,220 shares. The trade had a 0.5600000000000001% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.51.

On 02/03/2023, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $169.89 per share and a market cap of $328.51Bil. The stock has returned 30.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-book ratio of 2.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. bought 10,000 shares of NYSE:MLM for a total holding of 14,500. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $341.15.

On 02/03/2023, Martin Marietta Materials Inc traded for a price of $360.65 per share and a market cap of $22.39Bil. The stock has returned -2.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Martin Marietta Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-book ratio of 3.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

ADAMS NATURAL RESOURCES FUND, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:CTRA by 107,200 shares. The trade had a 0.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.58.

On 02/03/2023, Coterra Energy Inc traded for a price of $24.355 per share and a market cap of $19.20Bil. The stock has returned 13.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coterra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.95, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

