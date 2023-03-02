White Pine Investment CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $263.00Mil. The top holdings were BRK.B(10.01%), USMV(4.27%), and GSIE(3.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were White Pine Investment CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, White Pine Investment CO bought 35,298 shares of NAS:SHY for a total holding of 71,278. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $80.83.

On 02/03/2023, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $81.51000000000001 per share and a market cap of $27.53Bil. The stock has returned -2.73% over the past year.

White Pine Investment CO reduced their investment in ARCA:RODM by 104,429 shares. The trade had a 0.9399999999999999% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.66.

On 02/03/2023, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF traded for a price of $26.3399 per share and a market cap of $1.53Bil. The stock has returned -7.71% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a price-book ratio of 1.23.

The guru established a new position worth 113,217 shares in ARCA:HDEF, giving the stock a 0.9399999999999999% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.39 during the quarter.

On 02/03/2023, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF traded for a price of $22.91 per share and a market cap of $1.22Bil. The stock has returned -0.48% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a price-book ratio of 1.43.

During the quarter, White Pine Investment CO bought 29,483 shares of ARCA:FIW for a total holding of 44,357. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.81999999999999.

On 02/03/2023, First Trust Water ETF traded for a price of $85.7587 per share and a market cap of $1.33Bil. The stock has returned 4.49% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Water ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a price-book ratio of 3.67.

During the quarter, White Pine Investment CO bought 53,430 shares of ARCA:AMLP for a total holding of 77,152. The trade had a 0.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.01.

On 02/03/2023, Alerian MLP ETF traded for a price of $40.56 per share and a market cap of $6.77Bil. The stock has returned 15.47% over the past year.

In terms of valuation, Alerian MLP ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a price-book ratio of 1.73.

