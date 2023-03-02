DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 222 stocks valued at a total of $764.00Mil. The top holdings were HTLF(10.10%), VTV(6.96%), and ITM(5.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO bought 240,329 shares of BATS:ITM for a total holding of 880,623. The trade had a 1.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.6.

On 02/03/2023, VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF traded for a price of $46.6035 per share and a market cap of $1.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO bought 34,773 shares of ARCA:VTV for a total holding of 378,952. The trade had a 0.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $136.83.

On 02/03/2023, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $143.8019 per share and a market cap of $104.43Bil. The stock has returned 0.63% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a price-book ratio of 2.59.

DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO reduced their investment in NYSE:DEA by 280,803 shares. The trade had a 0.62% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.56.

On 02/03/2023, Easterly Government Properties Inc traded for a price of $16.425 per share and a market cap of $1.49Bil. The stock has returned -15.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Easterly Government Properties Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 65.70, a price-book ratio of 1.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 82.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.15 and a price-sales ratio of 5.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO bought 84,842 shares of ARCA:SHM for a total holding of 284,247. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.49.

On 02/03/2023, SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ETF traded for a price of $47.58 per share and a market cap of $4.69Bil. The stock has returned -0.98% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, DUBUQUE BANK & TRUST CO bought 43,502 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 60,430. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/03/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $104.15 per share and a market cap of $1,062.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

