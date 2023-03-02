FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 ARCH STREET, 18TH FLOOR BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $714.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(22.00%), JPST(11.18%), and ICSH(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA reduced their investment in ARCA:JPST by 2,360,647 shares. The trade had a 14.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.92.

On 02/03/2023, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.22 per share and a market cap of $24.19Bil. The stock has returned 1.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 555,957 shares. The trade had a 3.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.84.

On 02/03/2023, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.115 per share and a market cap of $6.74Bil. The stock has returned 0.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

During the quarter, FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA bought 93,520 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 261,774. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.78.

On 02/03/2023, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $104.15 per share and a market cap of $1,062.50Bil. The stock has returned -24.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA bought 36,247 shares of NYSE:WM for a total holding of 108,637. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $160.91.

On 02/03/2023, Waste Management Inc traded for a price of $151.25 per share and a market cap of $62.08Bil. The stock has returned 5.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waste Management Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-book ratio of 9.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.20.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA bought 34,887 shares of NYSE:PWR for a total holding of 122,027. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $142.

On 02/03/2023, Quanta Services Inc traded for a price of $151.58 per share and a market cap of $21.66Bil. The stock has returned 50.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Quanta Services Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-book ratio of 4.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.68 and a price-sales ratio of 1.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

When GuruFocus covers insider information, we only track open market or the private purchase and sale of common stock with the transaction code of P or S. Therefore, all the transactions mentioned in this article are only the ones with transaction code of P or S.

