ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT recently filed their 13F report for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-12-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 487 stocks valued at a total of $1.04Bil. The top holdings were VOO(10.45%), IWR(5.97%), and AAPL(5.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 296,695 shares of NAS:LVHD for a total holding of 912,470. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.63.

On 02/03/2023, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $38.55 per share and a market cap of $1.03Bil. The stock has returned 0.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.24.

ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT reduced their investment in NAS:ISRG by 46,555 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.83.

On 02/03/2023, Intuitive Surgical Inc traded for a price of $253.94 per share and a market cap of $89.74Bil. The stock has returned -10.60% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuitive Surgical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 69.38, a price-book ratio of 8.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.46 and a price-sales ratio of 14.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 7,252 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 38,419. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $275.95.

On 02/03/2023, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $306.75 per share and a market cap of $162.42Bil. The stock has returned -12.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a price-book ratio of 5.42.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 3,209 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 308,029. The trade had a 0.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $351.8.

On 02/03/2023, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $378.81 per share and a market cap of $283.68Bil. The stock has returned -5.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a price-book ratio of 3.53.

During the quarter, ALBION FINANCIAL GROUP /UT bought 19,105 shares of NAS:IGIB for a total holding of 351,300. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.78.

On 02/03/2023, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $51.525 per share and a market cap of $11.15Bil. The stock has returned -7.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

